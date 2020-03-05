Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] gained by 11.43% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. represents 41.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.90M with the latest information.

The Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $0.43 with 2.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APVO shares recorded 555.99K.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] sitting at -223.98 and its Gross Margin at +51.39.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -68.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.00%. Its Return on Equity is -95.50, and its Return on Assets is -58.20. These metrics suggest that this Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.12. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] earns $195,483 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.66 and its Current Ratio is 2.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has 41.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 1.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 21.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.