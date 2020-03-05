Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] gained by 5.97% on the last trading session, reaching $112.90 price per share at the time. Atmos Energy Corporation represents 126.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.33B with the latest information.

The Atmos Energy Corporation traded at the price of $112.90 with 1.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATO shares recorded 910.43K.

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.54.

Fundamental Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] sitting at +25.71 and its Gross Margin at +35.19.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.71, and its Return on Assets is 3.82. These metrics suggest that this Atmos Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.81 and P/E Ratio of 25.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] earns $607,590 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.27 and its Current Ratio is 0.38. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has 126.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.31 to 121.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] a Reliable Buy?

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.