Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $12.20 after BNFT shares went up by 6.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Benefitfocus, Inc. [NASDAQ:BNFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT] sitting at -15.34 and its Gross Margin at +50.01, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.40%. Its Return on Assets is -21.97.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -351.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. companyname [BNFT] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 161.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT] earns $178,428 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.92 and its Current Ratio is 2.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT] has 32.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $393.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.27 to 50.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 10.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. [BNFT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.