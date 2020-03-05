Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: APRN] opened at $2.41 and closed at $2.72 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 20.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.28.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: APRN] had 1.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 461.26K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.02 during that period and APRN managed to take a rebound to $18.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.72.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] sitting at -10.67 and its Gross Margin at +31.77, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.80%. Its Return on Equity is -65.22, and its Return on Assets is -19.67. These metrics suggest that this Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has 12.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.02 to 18.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.