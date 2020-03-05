The share price of Brown & Brown, Inc. [NYSE: BRO] inclined by $44.52, presently trading at $47.05. The company’s shares saw 64.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.61 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BRO jumped by +1.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.11% compared to 0.82 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.16%, while additionally gaining 59.82% during the last 12 months. Brown & Brown, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.72% decrease from the current trading price.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [NYSE:BRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] sitting at +28.38 and its Gross Margin at +94.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.14, and its Return on Assets is 5.33. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.99 and P/E Ratio of 33.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has 288.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.61 to 48.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.