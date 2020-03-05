Builders FirstSource, Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] stock went up by 8.09% or 1.92 points up from its previous closing price of $23.72. The stock reached $25.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BLDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +10.18% in the period of the last 7 days.

BLDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.80, at one point touching $24.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.80. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.43 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 85.66% after the recent low of $12.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.72.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] sitting at +5.39 and its Gross Margin at +26.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.21, and its Return on Assets is 7.11. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 13.53. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] has 117.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 28.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. [BLDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.