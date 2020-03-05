Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] saw a change by 8.77% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.24. The company is holding 5.20M shares with keeping 4.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 148.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -99.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.76%, trading +117.93% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 5.20M shares valued at 1.05 million were bought and sold.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 300.10%. Its Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.09. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 5.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 618.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 24.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.