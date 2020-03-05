CarMax, Inc.[KMX] stock saw a move by 5.27% on Thursday, touching 1.23 million. Based on the recent volume, CarMax, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMX shares recorded 165.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

CarMax, Inc. [KMX] stock additionally went down by -0.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMX stock is set at 49.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -6.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMX shares showcased 9.86% increase. KMX saw -12.10% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 55.87% compared to high within the same period of time.

CarMax, Inc. [NYSE:KMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.16.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarMax, Inc. [KMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarMax, Inc. [KMX] sitting at +3.28 and its Gross Margin at +13.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 25.25, and its Return on Assets is 4.63. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarMax, Inc. [KMX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 411.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. CarMax, Inc. [KMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 67.02 and P/E Ratio of 17.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CarMax, Inc. [KMX] earns $700,420 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 133.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CarMax, Inc. [KMX] has 165.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.19 to 103.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarMax, Inc. [KMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarMax, Inc. [KMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.