The share price of Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] inclined by $32.46, presently trading at $29.04. The company’s shares saw -3.81% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.19 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CCL fall by -8.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -12.58% compared to -2.57 of all time high it touched on 02/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.07%, while additionally dropping -43.16% during the last 12 months. Carnival Corporation & Plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.51% increase from the current trading price.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.74 and its Gross Margin at +27.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 6.72. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 43.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 647.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.19 to 57.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 7.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.