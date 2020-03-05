The share price of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] inclined by $2.86, presently trading at $3.15. The company’s shares saw 157.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.22 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CDTX jumped by +8.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.70% compared to 0.25 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.30%, while additionally gaining 14.55% during the last 12 months. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.73% increase from the current trading price.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has 39.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $125.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 12.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.