Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] took an upward turn with a change of -5.37%, trading at the price of $1.94 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.81M shares for that time period. CCO monthly volatility recorded 6.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.23%. PS value for CCO stocks is 0.37 with PB recorded at .

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] sitting at +9.58 and its Gross Margin at +34.37, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Assets is -6.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.04.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] has 481.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $987.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 12.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.