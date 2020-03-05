Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [NYSE: CNR] stock went up by 10.91% or 0.8 points up from its previous closing price of $7.33. The stock reached $8.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.25, at one point touching $7.88. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.25. The 52-week high currently stands at $9.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.99% after the recent low of $3.75.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [NYSE:CNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] sitting at +7.29 and its Gross Margin at +20.59, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.73, and its Return on Assets is 5.80. These metrics suggest that this Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.02.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] earns $377,467 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] has 127.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 9.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 6.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. [CNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.