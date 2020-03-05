Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] gained by 5.27% on the last trading session, reaching $39.12 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 151.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.91B with the latest information.

The Cousins Properties Incorporated traded at the price of $39.12 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CUZ shares recorded 785.60K.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.16.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] sitting at +12.49 and its Gross Margin at +26.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90%. These measurements indicate that Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.64 and P/E Ratio of 142.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] earns $1,986,450 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has 151.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.89 to 42.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.