The share price of DaVita Inc. [NYSE: DVA] inclined by $77.56, presently trading at $82.70. The company’s shares saw 90.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $43.40 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DVA jumped by +2.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.30% compared to 1.66 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.39%, while additionally gaining 55.74% during the last 12 months. DaVita Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $84.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.1% increase from the current trading price.

DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.56.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DaVita Inc. [DVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DaVita Inc. [DVA] sitting at +15.41 and its Gross Margin at +25.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.00%. Its Return on Equity is 24.22, and its Return on Assets is 3.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DVA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DaVita Inc. [DVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 523.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 501.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. DaVita Inc. [DVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.56 and P/E Ratio of 15.42. These metrics all suggest that DaVita Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 1.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DaVita Inc. [DVA] has 128.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.40 to 90.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DaVita Inc. [DVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DaVita Inc. [DVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.