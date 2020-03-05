Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] took an upward turn with a change of -2.41%, trading at the price of $2.64 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.49M shares for that time period. DO monthly volatility recorded 10.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.37%. PS value for DO stocks is 0.32 with PB recorded at 0.12.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [NYSE:DO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] sitting at -28.68 and its Gross Margin at -21.76, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.30%. Its Return on Equity is -10.48, and its Return on Assets is -5.87. These metrics suggest that this Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 109.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] earns $392,258 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.45 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] has 116.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $316.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.31 to 12.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 17.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] a Reliable Buy?

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [DO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.