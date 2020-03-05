The share price of Donaldson Company, Inc. [NYSE: DCI] inclined by $44.71, presently trading at $48.23. The company’s shares saw 10.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $43.84 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DCI jumped by +2.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.14% compared to 1.07 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.01%, while additionally dropping -6.78% during the last 12 months. Donaldson Company, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.77% increase from the current trading price.

Donaldson Company, Inc. [NYSE:DCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] sitting at +13.65 and its Gross Margin at +33.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 30.71, and its Return on Assets is 12.97. These metrics all suggest that Donaldson Company, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.82 and P/E Ratio of 24.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] earns $201,766 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.64 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] has 130.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.84 to 58.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 5.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. [DCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.