Encompass Health Corporation[EHC] stock saw a move by 11.00% on Thursday, touching 1.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Encompass Health Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EHC shares recorded 98.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] stock could reach median target price of $90.00.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] stock additionally went up by +6.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EHC stock is set at 32.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EHC shares showcased 35.08% increase. EHC saw -1.50% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 44.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE:EHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] sitting at +15.04 and its Gross Margin at +20.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 27.33, and its Return on Assets is 6.38. These metrics all suggest that Encompass Health Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 247.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 241.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.05.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] has 98.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.74 to 83.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Encompass Health Corporation [EHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.