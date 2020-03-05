Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] gained by 4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $55.95 price per share at the time. Enphase Energy, Inc. represents 122.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.56B with the latest information.

The Enphase Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $55.95 with 3.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ENPH shares recorded 6.42M.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] sitting at +16.87 and its Gross Margin at +35.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 46.00%. Its Return on Equity is 115.11, and its Return on Assets is 30.60. These metrics all suggest that Enphase Energy, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 46.13. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has 122.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.03 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 596.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 8.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.