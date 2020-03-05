Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] opened at $123.61 and closed at $121.89 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $128.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] had 1.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.70%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $91.60 during that period and ETR managed to take a rebound to $135.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Entergy Corporation [ETR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entergy Corporation [ETR] sitting at +16.43 and its Gross Margin at +22.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Entergy Corporation [ETR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.88, and its Return on Assets is 2.52. These metrics suggest that this Entergy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.00. Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.38 and P/E Ratio of 20.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.34 and its Current Ratio is 0.51. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] has 206.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.60 to 135.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 4.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entergy Corporation [ETR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entergy Corporation [ETR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.