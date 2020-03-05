Etsy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained by 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $62.73 price per share at the time. Etsy, Inc. represents 118.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.41B with the latest information.

The Etsy, Inc. traded at the price of $62.73 with 1.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ETSY shares recorded 2.80M.

Etsy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy, Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] sitting at +10.85 and its Gross Margin at +66.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70%. These measurements indicate that Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 23.75, and its Return on Assets is 7.85. These metrics all suggest that Etsy, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 48.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.40. Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 83.42. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.89 and its Current Ratio is 4.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] has 118.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.76 to 72.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 7.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.67. This RSI suggests that Etsy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy, Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.