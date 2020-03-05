Eversource Energy [ES] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $98.54 after ES shares went up by 6.65% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Eversource Energy [ES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eversource Energy [ES] sitting at +21.46 and its Gross Margin at +30.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.54, and its Return on Assets is 2.29. These metrics suggest that this Eversource Energy does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.17. Eversource Energy [ES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.67 and P/E Ratio of 35.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.60 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Eversource Energy [ES] has 341.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.38 to 99.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 5.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eversource Energy [ES] a Reliable Buy?

Eversource Energy [ES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.