Fiserv, Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] dipped by -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $111.02 price per share at the time. Fiserv, Inc. represents 674.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.70B with the latest information.

The Fiserv, Inc. traded at the price of $111.02 with 1.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FISV shares recorded 3.09M.

Fiserv, Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv, Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] sitting at +17.83 and its Gross Margin at +48.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 5.06, and its Return on Assets is 2.01. These metrics suggest that this Fiserv, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.78 and P/E Ratio of 61.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has 674.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $75.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.62 to 125.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.