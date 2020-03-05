The share price of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] inclined by $62.82, presently trading at $67.18. The company’s shares saw 49.99% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $44.79 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FBHS jumped by +3.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.03% compared to 2.35 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.61%, while additionally gaining 42.97% during the last 12 months. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.99% increase from the current trading price.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE:FBHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] sitting at +13.02 and its Gross Margin at +34.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.76, and its Return on Assets is 7.05. These metrics all suggest that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.49 and P/E Ratio of 21.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has 141.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.79 to 73.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 4.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.