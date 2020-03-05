The share price of Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] inclined by $111.24, presently trading at $118.08. The company’s shares saw 138.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $49.41 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GNRC jumped by +6.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.66% compared to 7.21 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.82%, while additionally gaining 126.47% during the last 12 months. Generac Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $123.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.35% increase from the current trading price.

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] sitting at +16.88 and its Gross Margin at +34.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 28.25, and its Return on Assets is 9.95. These metrics all suggest that Generac Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.47 and P/E Ratio of 29.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has 64.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.41 to 117.92. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.