GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] took an upward turn with a change of 28.44%, trading at the price of $5.87 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 534.61K shares for that time period. GNMK monthly volatility recorded 10.48%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.35%. PS value for GNMK stocks is 3.43 with PB recorded at 30.47.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -67.51 and its Gross Margin at +26.68, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.90%. Its Return on Equity is -97.15, and its Return on Assets is -46.52. These metrics suggest that this GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -15.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.15.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] earns $148,342 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.87 and its Current Ratio is 3.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has 60.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $275.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 24.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.87. This RSI suggests that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.