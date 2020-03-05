Guardant Health, Inc.[GH] stock saw a move by 12.42% on Thursday, touching 3.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Guardant Health, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GH shares recorded 93.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] stock could reach median target price of $109.00.

Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] stock additionally went up by +2.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GH stock is set at 24.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GH shares showcased -0.64% decrease. GH saw -25.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.70% compared to high within the same period of time.

Guardant Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:GH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.01.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardant Health, Inc. [GH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] sitting at -38.42 and its Gross Margin at +67.01, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.40%. Its Return on Equity is -11.81, and its Return on Assets is -9.76. These metrics suggest that this Guardant Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -112.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.02. Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.23.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.00 and its Current Ratio is 8.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] has 93.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.33 to 112.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardant Health, Inc. [GH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. [GH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.