Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] opened at $2.83 and closed at $2.79 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] had 1.99 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.21 during that period and HL managed to take a rebound to $3.51 in the last 52 weeks.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hecla Mining Company [HL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hecla Mining Company [HL] sitting at -7.30 and its Gross Margin at +1.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -5.89, and its Return on Assets is -3.73. These metrics suggest that this Hecla Mining Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hecla Mining Company [HL] earns $415,885 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] has 558.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 3.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 10.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hecla Mining Company [HL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hecla Mining Company [HL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.