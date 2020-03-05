F5 Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] shares went higher by 5.40% from its previous closing of $116.13, now trading at the price of $122.40, also adding 6.27 points. Is FFIV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FFIV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 60.63M float and a -3.20% run over in the last seven days. FFIV share price has been hovering between $168.94 and $114.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

F5 Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] sitting at +23.12 and its Gross Margin at +83.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40%. These measurements indicate that F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.00%. Its Return on Equity is 28.08, and its Return on Assets is 14.27. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88. F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.35 and P/E Ratio of 18.69. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] earns $421,117 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] has 62.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.25 to 168.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.