Guidewire Software, Inc.[GWRE] stock saw a move by 6.11% on Thursday, touching 1.2 million. Based on the recent volume, Guidewire Software, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GWRE shares recorded 81.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] stock additionally went up by +1.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GWRE stock is set at 28.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.65% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GWRE shares showcased 20.24% increase. GWRE saw -9.41% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.60% compared to high within the same period of time.

Guidewire Software, Inc. [NYSE:GWRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] sitting at +0.20 and its Gross Margin at +54.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.50%. Its Return on Equity is 1.39, and its Return on Assets is 0.99. These metrics suggest that this Guidewire Software, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 205.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 72.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] earns $305,526 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.69 and its Current Ratio is 5.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] has 81.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.19 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.