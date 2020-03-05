Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.[MAA] stock saw a move by 5.63% on Thursday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAA shares recorded 118.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] stock could reach median target price of $143.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] stock additionally went up by +1.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAA stock is set at 38.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAA shares showcased 13.39% increase. MAA saw -2.61% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [NYSE:MAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.27.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] sitting at +16.33 and its Gross Margin at +30.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.30%. These measurements indicate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.78, and its Return on Assets is 3.13. These metrics suggest that this Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24 and P/E Ratio of 47.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] has 118.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.87 to 148.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 4.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. [MAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.