Molina Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE: MOH] shares went higher by 16.27% from its previous closing of $122.43, now trading at the price of $142.35, also adding 19.92 points. Is MOH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MOH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.08M float and a +10.58% run over in the last seven days. MOH share price has been hovering between $159.00 and $106.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE:MOH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH] sitting at +6.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.90%. Its Return on Equity is 40.86, and its Return on Assets is 10.57. These metrics all suggest that Molina Healthcare, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.40 and P/E Ratio of 12.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.81.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH] has 63.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.50 to 159.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 6.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. [MOH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.