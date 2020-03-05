Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] shares went higher by 7.63% from its previous closing of $50.72, now trading at the price of $54.59, also adding 3.87 points. Is IONS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IONS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 133.66M float and a -2.55% run over in the last seven days. IONS share price has been hovering between $86.58 and $49.73 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.72.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS] sitting at +32.59 and its Gross Margin at +99.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.50%. These measurements indicate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 23.34, and its Return on Assets is 9.96. These metrics all suggest that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 9.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS] has 147.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.73 to 86.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 6.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IONS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.