L3Harris Technologies, Inc.[LHX] stock saw a move by 6.52% on Thursday, touching 1.62 million. Based on the recent volume, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LHX shares recorded 225.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] stock could reach median target price of $259.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] stock additionally went up by +0.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LHX stock is set at 30.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LHX shares showcased 0.53% increase. LHX saw -8.38% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $198.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] sitting at +16.06 and its Gross Margin at +34.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 28.45, and its Return on Assets is 9.53. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LHX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 26.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] earns $373,681 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has 225.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 156.90 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.