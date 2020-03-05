Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] took an upward turn with a change of 5.88%, trading at the price of $29.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Livongo Health, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.15M shares for that time period. LVGO monthly volatility recorded 5.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.69%. PS value for LVGO stocks is 18.88 with PB recorded at 5.02.

Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.64.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -52.37 and its Gross Margin at +69.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -31.68, and its Return on Assets is -25.45. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] earns $166,905 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] has 96.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.