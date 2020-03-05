Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] gained by 6.53% on the last trading session, reaching $402.03 price per share at the time. Lockheed Martin Corporation represents 293.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.86B with the latest information.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation traded at the price of $402.03 with 1.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LMT shares recorded 1.23M.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $377.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at +13.60 and its Gross Margin at +15.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.70%. Its Return on Equity is 275.60, and its Return on Assets is 13.48. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 439.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 392.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.12 and P/E Ratio of 18.32. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] earns $543,745 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 293.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $117.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 292.53 to 442.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.