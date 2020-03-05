Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: LL] gained by 9.22% on the last trading session, reaching $9.36 price per share at the time. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. represents 28.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $262.83M with the latest information.

The Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $9.36 with 2.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LL shares recorded 1.79M.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:LL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL] sitting at +2.13 and its Gross Margin at +37.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.26, and its Return on Assets is 1.72. These metrics suggest that this Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 855.04 and P/E Ratio of 28.06. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL] has 28.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $262.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 14.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 9.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL] a Reliable Buy?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. [LL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.