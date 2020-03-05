Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [NYSE: CLI] shares went higher by 6.19% from its previous closing of $20.83, now trading at the price of $22.12, also adding 1.29 points. Is CLI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.68M float and a +10.43% run over in the last seven days. CLI share price has been hovering between $24.88 and $18.27 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [NYSE:CLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] sitting at -17.73 and its Gross Margin at +20.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50%. These measurements indicate that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.37, and its Return on Assets is 3.56. These metrics suggest that this Mack-Cali Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 69.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.86. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.90 and P/E Ratio of 10.86. These metrics all suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] has 92.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.27 to 24.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.