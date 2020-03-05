Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] took an upward turn with a change of 9.28%, trading at the price of $2.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Milestone Scientific Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 457.55K shares for that time period. MLSS monthly volatility recorded 10.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.31%. PS value for MLSS stocks is 12.38 with PB recorded at .

Milestone Scientific Inc. [NYSE:MLSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] sitting at -67.13 and its Gross Margin at +46.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -143.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -534.90%. Its Return on Equity is -169.22, and its Return on Assets is -67.47. These metrics suggest that this Milestone Scientific Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.57. Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] earns $601,380 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has 46.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $121.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 2.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 735.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 18.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.08. This RSI suggests that Milestone Scientific Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] a Reliable Buy?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.