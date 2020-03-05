Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] took an upward turn with a change of 5.72%, trading at the price of $116.37 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Nasdaq, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 788.66K shares for that time period. NDAQ monthly volatility recorded 2.75%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.39%. PS value for NDAQ stocks is 4.72 with PB recorded at 3.39.

Nasdaq, Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] sitting at +22.57 and its Gross Margin at +55.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.96, and its Return on Assets is 5.23. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NDAQ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.57 and P/E Ratio of 25.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29.

Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] has 172.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.22 to 120.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. [NDAQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.