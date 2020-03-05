Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] opened at $10.12 and closed at $11.32 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] had 5.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.10M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.54 during that period and NVAX managed to take a rebound to $17.71 in the last 52 weeks.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 23.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $268.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 260.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 23.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.