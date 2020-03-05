Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] stock went down by -3.02% or -1 points down from its previous closing price of $32.93. The stock reached $31.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OXY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

OXY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $33.25, at one point touching $31.88. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $33.25. The 52-week high currently stands at $68.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -51.24% after the recent low of $29.64.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at +13.80 and its Gross Margin at +28.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52. companyname [OXY] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.63.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 894.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.64 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.