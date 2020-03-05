Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] shares went higher by 10.92% from its previous closing of $3.48, now trading at the price of $3.86, also adding 0.38 points. Is PACB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PACB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 146.63M float and a +14.20% run over in the last seven days. PACB share price has been hovering between $7.50 and $3.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.48.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] sitting at -110.62 and its Gross Margin at +38.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.40%. Its Return on Equity is -99.58, and its Return on Assets is -52.87. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -38.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 112.30.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.13 and its Current Ratio is 3.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has 158.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $611.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 7.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.