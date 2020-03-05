PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [NYSE: PFSI] stock went up by 5.23% or 1.91 points up from its previous closing price of $36.55. The stock reached $38.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PFSI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +9.79% in the period of the last 7 days.

PFSI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.59, at one point touching $36.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $38.59. The 52-week high currently stands at $39.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 66.49% after the recent low of $20.36.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [NYSE:PFSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.55.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI] sitting at +31.35 and its Gross Margin at +83.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 21.15, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 344.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI] has 75.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.36 to 39.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 4.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI] a Reliable Buy?

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. [PFSI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.