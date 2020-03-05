Phillips 66[PSX] stock saw a move by -1.76% on Thursday, touching 1.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Phillips 66 stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PSX shares recorded 445.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Phillips 66 [PSX] stock could reach median target price of $116.00.

Phillips 66 [PSX] stock additionally went down by -2.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PSX stock is set at -23.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PSX shares showcased -24.97% decrease. PSX saw -38.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.70% compared to high within the same period of time.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.63.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at +3.00 and its Gross Margin at +4.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.39, and its Return on Assets is 5.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PSX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 10.81. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 445.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.39 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.