Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] shares went higher by 6.11% from its previous closing of $94.49, now trading at the price of $100.26, also adding 5.77 points. Is PNW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PNW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 111.97M float and a +3.15% run over in the last seven days. PNW share price has been hovering between $105.51 and $84.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] sitting at +21.85 and its Gross Margin at +28.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50%. These measurements indicate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.11, and its Return on Assets is 2.98. These metrics suggest that this Pinnacle West Capital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.03. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.60 and P/E Ratio of 21.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.46. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has 117.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.26 to 105.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.