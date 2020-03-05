Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] gained by 6.29% on the last trading session, reaching $115.48 price per share at the time. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated represents 139.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.12B with the latest information.

The Quest Diagnostics Incorporated traded at the price of $115.48 with 2.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DGX shares recorded 898.78K.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.65.

Fundamental Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] sitting at +15.79 and its Gross Margin at +34.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 15.38, and its Return on Assets is 7.00. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 18.40. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has 139.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.59 to 113.97. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.