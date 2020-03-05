Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] gained by 6.92% on the last trading session, reaching $493.48 price per share at the time. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 106.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.71B with the latest information.

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $493.48 with 1.92 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of REGN shares recorded 947.78K.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:REGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $461.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] sitting at +28.10 and its Gross Margin at +87.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90%. These measurements indicate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.10%. Its Return on Equity is 21.32, and its Return on Assets is 15.94. These metrics all suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.71 and P/E Ratio of 26.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] earns $970,790 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.99 and its Current Ratio is 3.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has 106.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 271.37 to 470.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 6.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.37. This RSI suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.