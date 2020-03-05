Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] gained by 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $15.94 price per share at the time. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. represents 118.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90B with the latest information.

The Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. traded at the price of $15.94 with 1.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ROIC shares recorded 1.13M.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.12.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] sitting at +14.82 and its Gross Margin at +43.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40%. These measurements indicate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 4.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.64. These metrics suggest that this Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.82 and P/E Ratio of 37.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has 118.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.77 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.