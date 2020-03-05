SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] stock went up by 5.78% or 16.58 points up from its previous closing price of $286.66. The stock reached $303.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBAC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBAC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $304.61, at one point touching $287.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $304.61. The 52-week high currently stands at $309.85 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 66.52% after the recent low of $180.08.

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] sitting at +11.67 and its Gross Margin at +40.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Assets is 1.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 131.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 48.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.74.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] has 114.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 180.08 to 309.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 5.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] a Reliable Buy?

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.