Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] shares went higher by 6.49% from its previous closing of $49.61, now trading at the price of $52.83, also adding 3.22 points. Is SCI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SCI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 175.27M float and a +4.88% run over in the last seven days. SCI share price has been hovering between $52.74 and $38.92 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.61.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Corporation International [SCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Corporation International [SCI] sitting at +19.81 and its Gross Margin at +23.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Service Corporation International [SCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 21.33, and its Return on Assets is 2.80. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73. Service Corporation International [SCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 26.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Service Corporation International [SCI] has 183.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.92 to 52.74. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Corporation International [SCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Corporation International [SCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.